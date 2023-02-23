The Russians put a special mark in the passports of residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russians put a special mark in the Russian passports of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine who agreed to receive a document from the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance under the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This mark indicates the permanent residence of a person in the occupied territories. There are no such marks in the passports of Russians, so the mark allows you to quickly identify the owner of the document in Russia, if he travels there.

"Thus, we can state that even having a passport of the Russian Federation does not deprive a resident of the Temporary Occupied Territories of "special treatment" by the occupiers, because in fact this mark indicates a lower rank of the passport holder," the Center of National Resistance notes.