In the occupied territories, the Russians take Ukrainian passports from people

The occupiers are confiscating passports from Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories.

This is written by the Center of National Resistance under the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They note that the occupiers invent various pretexts for this. In particular, they go to residences and demand to obtain Russian documents for property and emphasize that this is only possible if they have Russian citizenship.

Applicants for Russian citizenship are required to submit a Ukrainian passport. At the same time, it is allowed to have dual citizenship in Russia.

The occupiers also take away the passports of people who have been captured. Documents are not returned after dismissal.

Then the Russians use the selected passports for their SRGs [sabotage and reconnaissance group] and in other special operations against Ukraine.