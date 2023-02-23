The occupiers lost almost 800 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day

Russian troops lost 790 of their troops in Ukraine over the past day.

This is evidenced by the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the Defense Forces managed to destroy 56 units of enemy weapons and military equipment. The occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on offensive attempts in the Kupyansk, Lymansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtar directions. Last day, the Ukrainian military repelled about 90 enemy attacks in these directions.