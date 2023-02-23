Zelensky responded to the petition for the return of 30 000 hryvnias to military personnel

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the petition to return the 30 000 hryvnias bonus to the military, instructing the Cabinet of Ministers to consider it.

This is stated on the website of the Office of the President.

In response to the petition, Zelensky recalled that on February 28, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution on paying military personnel 30 000 and 100 000 hryvnias per month. Currently, to ensure social justice, the government has implemented "a number of measures to differentiate the size of premiums depending on the place, conditions and features of the service."

The President reminded that the issues presented in the petition belong to the competence of the government and therefore appealed to the Prime Minister to comprehensively work out the problem, paying special attention to ensuring the social security of the military and observing the principles of justice in stimulating the military, which directly participates in hostilities.