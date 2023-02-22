Prosecutor Generalʼs Office: Russia carried out 255 strikes on energy infrastructure facilities

The Russian army carried out 255 strikes on 112 objects of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. More than 77% of those hits—197—were between October and February.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Kostin on February 22.

Russia also damaged or destroyed 4,040 infrastructure networks — gas and water pipelines, electricity networks. Ukraine views these attacks as the deliberate creation of unlivable conditions, which is one of the hallmarks of genocide.

In total, since February 24, 2022, more than 81,000 civilian objects have been destroyed or damaged. These are more than 62,000 residential buildings, more than 2,300 educational and educational institutions, and more than 450 medical institutions.

In addition, Russian aggression and targeted Russian attacks on oil facilities, nuclear power plants, and nuclear facilities have caused long-term environmental damage that the entire world will feel for decades. Damages to Ukrainian ecology from the war already exceed $46 billion.