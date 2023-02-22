Head of the Kharkiv regional military administration: 29 settlements remain occupied in the region, there is no connection with them

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov said that 29 settlements remain occupied in the region. There is no connection with them.
He told about this on the air of the telethon.
"We have temporarily occupied 29 settlements; there is no connection with them," he said.
According to him, there is no connection with these territories. He noted that there are few people left there, but they are there.
"We cannot deliver humanitarian aid there. People have been without electricity for almost a year," Syniehubov explained.
- On September 6, 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a major counteroffensive in the Balaklia direction, liberating nearby settlements and suburbs, including Verbivka, Nova Husarivka, and Bayrak. By September 8, Ukrainian troops had completely recaptured Balaklia. By the evening of September 8, Ukrainian troops had advanced more than 50 km and were already on the outskirts of the Kupyansk road and rail junction, potentially cutting off the Russian supply and communications line south to Izyum. On September 10, Ukraine recaptured Izyum, ending the military occupation of the city.