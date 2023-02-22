The MP from OPZZh Oleh Voloshyn submitted an application for drafting a mandate

The MP of Ukraine Oleh Voloshyn from the banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) submitted an application for the drafting of parliamentary credentials.
This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk.
Stefanchuk is sure that the parliament will not delay the consideration of the application.
- On February 10, Oleh Voloshyn was declared of the suspicion of committing high treason and causing intentional minor bodily harm.
- On February 15, the MPs from the banned OPZZh Nataliia Korolevska and Yuriy Solod also submitted relevant applications.