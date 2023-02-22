News

The MP from OPZZh Oleh Voloshyn submitted an application for drafting a mandate

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The MP of Ukraine Oleh Voloshyn from the banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) submitted an application for the drafting of parliamentary credentials.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Stefanchuk is sure that the parliament will not delay the consideration of the application.