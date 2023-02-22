The Russians fired four rockets at Kharkiv — two people were injured

Two people were injured as a result of rocket attacks in Kharkiv. In the morning, the enemy launched rocket attacks on objects of industrial infrastructure in Kyiv region.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

According to preliminary data, the strikes were made by S-300 air defense missiles. Two men aged 46 and 57 were injured.

Emergency services units and medics are working on the spot. Work to eliminate the consequences of the strikes continues.