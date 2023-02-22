CNN: During Bidenʼs visit to Kyiv, Russia unsuccessfully tested a Sarmat ballistic missile

During the visit of the U.S. President Joe Biden to Kyiv, the Russians unsuccessfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

CNN writes about it.

According to one of the U.S. official, Russia notified the United States in advance of the launch. Another official said the test did not pose a danger to the United States and that the U.S. did not view the test as an escalation. At the same time, it was the tests of a missile capable of carrying several nuclear warheads that turned out to be unsuccessful, officials said. If the launch had been successful, then, according to the Americans, Vladimir Putin would have mentioned it in his address to the Federal Assembly.

The Sarmat missile, according to the Russians, has a maximum range of 18 000 km and is capable of carrying up to 10 warheads with a total capacity of 8 megatons.