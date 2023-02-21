Russia suspends participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed that the Russian Federation is suspending its participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction (SOAR) Treaty.

He stated this during his address to the Federal Assembly on February 21.

Putin emphasized that it is about a suspension, not a complete withdrawal from the agreement.

According to him, the reason for this was the fact that other Western nuclear powers continue to develop their nuclear weapons and insist on access to Russian nuclear facilities. In addition, he stated that the U.S. allegedly continues to develop new nuclear weapons and is preparing for tests.

Putin also wants European countries, in particular France and Great Britain, to join this treaty.