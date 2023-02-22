The Russians lost 620 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day

620 Russian soldiers were destroyed in Ukraine over the past day.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In addition, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy 27 units of enemy weapons/military equipment. Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by invaders in the areas of such settlements: Kuzemivka and Dibrova (Luhansk region); Fedorivka, Yahidne, Berkhivka, Bakhmut and Kurdyumivka (Donetsk region).
- During the day of February 20, the Russians lost 760 servicemen in the war with Ukraine.
- The intelligence of the NATO countries said that Russia is losing at least two thousand soldiers, trying to conquer every 100 meters of territory in the east of Ukraine.