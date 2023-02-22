The Russians lost 620 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day

620 Russian soldiers were destroyed in Ukraine over the past day.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy 27 units of enemy weapons/military equipment. Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by invaders in the areas of such settlements: Kuzemivka and Dibrova (Luhansk region); Fedorivka, Yahidne, Berkhivka, Bakhmut and Kurdyumivka (Donetsk region).