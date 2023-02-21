Italy will provide Ukraine with SAMP-T air defense systems and Skyguard and Spike complexes

In addition to the SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile complex, Italy will also provide Ukraine with Skyguard and Spike air defense systems.

This was stated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Maloni at a press conference in Kyiv, writes Ukrinform.

"The SAMP-T air defense system is very important, but the new aid package also includes other air defense systems — Skyguard and Spike. Today, the strategic goal is to protect critical infrastructure," Maloney said.

In addition, Italy handed over generators for civilians and will help Ukraine to demine the territory.