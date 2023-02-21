In the Czech Republic, they started collecting funds for a rocket launcher system for Ukraine

Czech volunteers, as part of the "Gifts for Putin" initiative, started collecting funds for the purchase of the RM-70 rocket launcher system. It will be called "Przemysl".

Ceske Noviny writes about it.

The Czech manufacturer has already started the modernization and preparation of MLRS for the needs of the Ukrainian army. It will be ready to ship in April.

Also, in addition to the car itself, the volunteers want to buy 365 rockets for it. Of the €2.1 million needed for this, they have already collected over €85,000 in a few hours.