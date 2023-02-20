The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $460 million. What went in there

The USA announced another package of military aid to Ukraine. The total cost of weapons is $460 million.

This was reported by Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh. The White House has already sent out a release to media representatives.

The new package includes additional ammunition for HIMARS, as well as additional 155 mm artillery shells and 120 mm mortar mines.

In addition, the US will transfer 4 airborne radars and Javelin anti-tank systems with two thousand anti-tank missiles.

Ukraine will also receive four Bradley Infantry Fire Support Teams. Most likely, we are talking about the most modern types of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles — M7A4 BFIST. This is a modernized version of the M2A2 ODS Bradley, which is already on its way to Ukraine. The new version has better electronics and can coordinate and guide mortars and artillery, pinpointing enemy locations and transmitting coordinates.

The US will hand over two more evacuation vehicles, equipment, explosives, night vision devices, medicines, spare parts, etc. to Ukraine.