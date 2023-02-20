Biden arrived in Kyiv

The U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

The American leader was spotted near St. Michaelʼs Cathedral together with the President of Ukraine. Together, they paid their respects to the Ukrainian military at the Memorial Wall to the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine.

On December 21, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the USA. He met with Joe Biden, addressed Congress and held a number of bilateral meetings. It was Zelenskyʼs second visit to the White House and his first trip abroad since the start of the full-scale invasion.