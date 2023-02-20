The Russians lost 820 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day

During the day, 820 Russian soldiers were destroyed in Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed 40 units of enemy equipment, including a combat plane.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on offensive attempts in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtar directions. Last day, the units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the such areas: Hryanykivka (Kharkiv region); Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Vasyukivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske (Donetsk region).