Times: By April, Ukraine will receive no more than 50 Western tanks

Before the new Russian offensive expected in the spring, Ukraine will receive a small part of the tanks promised by Western countries.

The Times writes about it.

It is estimated that only 50 tanks will arrive at the front by the beginning of April, which is a cause for concern because they will not be enough to have a significant impact on the fighting. As the publication writes, Kyiv expects its allies to send a total of up to 320 Western tanks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his ministers would try at the Munich Security Conference, which ends today, to rally partners to hand over most of the 80 Leopard 2 tanks promised by European countries.