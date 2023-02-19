Russia lost almost 600 military personnel in Ukraine in one day

The Russian occupiers lost 590 of their soldiers in battles in Ukraine during the day.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In addition, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy 23 units of weapons or military equipment. Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Hryanikyvka and Masyutivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Chervonopivka and Kreminna — of the Luhansk region and Vyimka, Fedorivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.