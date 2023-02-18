US State Department: Russia lost 200,000 soldiers in the war with Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Great War, Russia has lost about 200,000 soldiers wounded and killed in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced this during the Munich Security Conference.

"According to American sources, 200,000 Russians were killed and wounded during the war with Ukraine," said an American official.

In addition, Blinken emphasized that more than a million Russians left their country because they did not want to fight. In 2022, thousands of companies froze their business in the Russian Federation because they "feared reputational damage."