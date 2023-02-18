The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than a thousand Russian soldiers and continue to fight back in three directions

The Russian army continues its offensive, and the Ukrainian military has destroyed 1,010 Russian invaders in the last day.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff as of the morning of February 18.

The main efforts of the Russian army are focused on the offensive in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by Russians in the areas of Hryanikyvka and Synkivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Chervonopivka and Kreminna — in the Luhansk region, Vyimka, Fedorivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Rozdolivka, Paraskoviivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Chasiv Yar, Vesele, Vodyane, Maryinka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka and Vugledar in the Donetsk region.

As for the losses of the Russian army, during the day of February 17, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1,010 invaders, 5 tanks, 13 armored vehicles and 9 units of automotive equipment.