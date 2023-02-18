News

Germany froze €5.3 billion of Russian assets during the year of the war

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

Almost a year after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, assets of Russians worth €5.32 billion were sanctioned in Germany.

This was reported by the Federal Ministry of Finance at the request of Die Welt.

The amount consists of the assets of Russian individuals and legal entities, which include the Central Bank of Russia, as well as other individuals and companies on the EU sanctions list.

The central enforcement office (ZfS) is still under construction. Currently, 36 employees work there. Die Welt writes that under the Sanctions Act, the ZfS must also maintain a register of frozen assets, which is published on the authorityʼs website. However, this has not happened yet.