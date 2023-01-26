Bloomberg: The EU found an opportunity to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

The member states of the European Union have been informed that they have the legal authority to temporarily attract at least €33.8 billion of assets of the Russian central bank for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to its sources.

According to interlocutors of the publication, the legal service of the Council of Europe told diplomats that such a plan is possible if there is no complete expropriation of assets, and under certain conditions. One of the conditions is that the main amount of assets and interest will be returned to the Russians at some point.

Such a proposal is controversial and is at a preliminary stage of discussion, writes Bloomberg. European officials believe that such a step should be coordinated with the "Great Seven" countries.

The EU executive has warned that it will be difficult to make a decision until the extent of assets that can be used is known, and the first step will be to identify them. Some estimates indicate that the assets of the Russian Central Bank, frozen abroad, amount to $300 billion. European officials estimate that approximately €33.8 billion of this is on deposits in the EU, although this figure is not final.

The European Union is considering the possibility of pooling assets at the EU or international level in order to obtain profits that can be spent on rebuilding Ukraine, a task that, according to the World Bank, could cost at least $350 billion.