Media: In February, Russia lost five times more military personnel than usual in Ukraine

During February, the number of confirmed dead Russian soldiers in the war in Ukraine increased sharply.

The Russian BBC Service writes about it.

In the last 14 days, the number of confirmed Russian casualties has exceeded the usual weekly figures by five times. According to journalists, this may indicate the beginning of a Russian offensive. As they claim, losses began to grow significantly from mid-December. Throughout 2022, Russian sources typically reported around 250-300 dead each week. In January, these figures doubled.

At the same time, during the two weeks of February, the Russian BBC Service together with the Mediazona publication and a team of volunteers managed to confirm the names of 1,679 dead, which is five times more than the usual weekly figures. This is the largest increase in the losses of the Russian military during the entire time of the invasion of Ukraine.

The publication indicates that from open sources it is known about the death of 1,121 mobilized Russians, 40% of whom died in the period from January 1. "And we are talking about only those data that we manage to find and check according to open sources, that is, the real number of losses is certainly even greater," the journalists write.