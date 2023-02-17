The Czech Republic will manufacture mobile air defense systems for Ukraine to combat Iranian drones

The Czech Republic will produce mobile air defense systems for Ukraine that can target drones. This project is financed by the Netherlands.

This is reported by Ceske Noviny.

It involves a hundred modified Toyota SUVs equipped with several rapid-fire machine guns that can target drones.

The project is a response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Air defense missiles that Ukraine uses against Iranian drones are many times more expensive than these drones. Therefore, after consultations with Ukraine and the Czech arms industry, the Czech Republic offered the Netherlands to participate in the project of off-road vehicles equipped with large-caliber machine guns — the ammunition for them is much cheaper.

The project is based on the same principles as the previously announced modernization of 90 T-72 tanks. Their repair is jointly paid for by the USA and the Netherlands, everything is coordinated by the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic. Modernization and supply of tanks is provided by a Czech company.