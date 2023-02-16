The occupiers fired at Bakhmut — at least five people were killed

The occupiers fired at Bakhmut, as a result of which five people died.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Nine more people were injured. The occupiers used barrel artillery and the "Grad" rocket salvo fire system. The occupiersʼ shells hit the residential quarter of the city.

"Three men and two women were killed in the attack by the Russian army. Nine citizens received shrapnel injuries of varying severity," the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported. Many residential buildings were also damaged.