Israel will allocate $200 million to Ukraine for health and infrastructure projects

Israel plans to provide Ukraine with credit guarantees of $200 million for projects in the field of healthcare and civil infrastructure in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Eli Cohen during his visit to Kyiv, writes Interfax-Ukraine.

Cohen recalled that over the past year, Israel has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including the deployment of the Shining Star field hospital. The minister also announced that Israel will help Ukraine "in the development of a smart early warning system."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel visited Kyiv for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.