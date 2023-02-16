“Vazhnye Istorii”: Russia really decided to massively involve aviation in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Russia really decided to massively involve aviation in Ukraine. A source in the Ministry of Defense informed the Russian publication "Vazhnye istorii" ["Important Stories"] about this.

According to this source, Russia still has "an indisputable advantage in aviation over the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

"Earlier, it [aviation] was protected, it almost did not fly into the zone of action of Ukrainian air defense. Now they have decided to change tactics," says an interlocutor in the Russian Ministry of Defense. He believes that planes and helicopters "will be shot down en masse", "but the Armed Forces of Ukraine will still have problems."