British intelligence considers an extended Russian air campaign against Ukraine unlikely

The Russian Air Force continues to deploy the same number of aircraft in the war with Ukraine as it has for many previous months, according to British intelligence.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, the activity of the aircraft of the occupiers now corresponds approximately to the average daily indicator observed since the summer of 2022.

The British estimated that the Russian Air Force had approximately 1 500 manned military aircraft and had lost over 130 aircraft since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"However, it is unlikely that the [Russian] Air Force is currently preparing for a dramatically expanded air campaign, as they are likely to suffer undue aviation losses under current battlefield conditions," UK intelligence noted.

It is worth noting that not all of the 1 500 aircraft are operational. In every army of the world, it is stipulated that 30% of the aircraft fleet are planes that undergo routine maintenance or are under repair.