Poll: The majority of Europeans consider the Russian invasion an attack on all of Europe and believe in the victory of Ukraine

The vast majority of Europeans believe that Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine is an attack on all of Europe. They also believe in the victory of Ukraine in this war.

This is stated in the survey of the eupinions project.

On average, 68% of residents of all 27 EU member states support the thesis that Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine means an attack on all of Europe. As many as 79% of them are in Poland, and 78% in Spain.

At the same time, 61% of Europeans also believe in the victory of Ukraine. The largest number of such in Poland — as much as 81%. On the other hand, in Italy, 51% of citizens believe in the victory of Ukraine.

Also, 62% of Europeans believe that Ukrainians are fighting not only for their own freedom, but also for the freedom of the whole of Europe. In addition, 66% of Europeans blame Russia for the war.

The most important thing is that 75% of Europeans support Ukraineʼs right to defense and emphasize that Ukraine will independently decide when to continue fighting and when to sit down at the negotiating table.