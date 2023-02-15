The Netherlands still does not refuse to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks

The Netherlands has stated that it has not changed its position regarding the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands Sacha Luhoff in a comment to Reuters.

On February 15, citing sources, the German newspaper Die Welt reported that the governments of the Netherlands and Denmark abandoned the decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The Dutch Ministry of Defense said this was not the case.

"The Netherlands has no tanks but leases 18 from Germany. It was decided with Germany that tanks from another battalion were best suited for delivery to Ukraine. If Germany decided to send tanks from our binational battalion, we would not object to it. We also wonʼt mind if they decide to send them later," said Sasha Luhoff.