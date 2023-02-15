The Minister of Defense of Britain considers it impossible to quickly transfer fighters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace does not believe that the provision of fighter jets to Ukraine will necessarily take place "in the next few months or even years."

He said this in an interview with BBC Breakfast.

"I donʼt think that in the next few months (or even years) we will necessarily transfer fighter jets. These are airplanes... You just canʼt learn to fly in a week or two, it takes a long time,” he explained.

Wallace added that fighter jets need crews and Britain is not going to "deploy 200 Royal Air Force personnel to Ukraine during a war".

"So the reality is that what weʼre talking about is that we have to plan not just for the fight at the moment (where weʼre helping Ukraine repel the invasion), but we have to help Ukraine with its long-term resilience, making sure that after this war, Ukraine has the opportunity to defend for a long time," the minister noted.