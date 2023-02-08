The Prime Minister of Great Britain instructed the Minister of Defense to determine which aircraft can be transferred to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak instructed Defense Minister Ben Wallace to determine which combat aircraft can be transferred to Ukraine. But this is a long-term issue.

Sky News writes about it.

They emphasize that Britain is currently focusing on meeting Ukraineʼs current needs: tanks and long-range weapons.

Sunak noted that Great Britain plans to start training Ukrainian pilots. However, he emphasized that this is a long process. According to him, British pilots are trained for at least five years.

Before that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke in the British Parliament. At the end of the speech, he recalled how he had thanked Speaker of Parliament Lindsay Hoyle two years earlier for an "amazing English cup of tea". Now he thanked the future for "powerful British aircraft". In the end, Zelensky handed Hoyle a Ukrainian fighter pilotʼs helmet with the inscription: "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it."

Zelensky called on Britain to lead a coalition to provide Ukraine with fighter aircraft.