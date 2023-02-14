Germany will resume production of Gepard anti-aircraft ammunition for Ukraine

German Defense Minister Borys Pistorius stated that the countryʼs government has signed a contract with the arms concern Rheinmetall, according to which Germany will resume the production of ammunition for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns Gepard.

He said this before a meeting with NATO ministers in Brussels, where the 9th meeting of the Ramstein format is being held today, Reuters reports.

"We will quickly start our own production of ammunition for the Gepard with Rheinmetall. I am very happy that we were able to guarantee the delivery [to Ukraine] of this important part of air defense," Pistorius noted.