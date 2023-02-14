The 9th “Ramstein” began in Brussels. Whatʼs on the agenda?

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov met with his American colleague Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. This is already the 9th meeting in the Ramstein format, which is being held today in Brussels.

"It is always a pleasure to meet my good friend and Ukrainian colleague Oleksiy Reznikov. More than 50 member countries of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine stand with you in this struggle for Ukrainian sovereignty and self-defense," Austin wrote.

According to Reznikov, among the main issues on the agenda is the protection of the Ukrainian sky, in particular through the involvement of an aviation platform, the development of a "tank coalition", the formation of ammunition reserves, and training programs for soldiers.

The first meeting in this format took place at the U.S. Air Force Base in Germany "Ramstein" in April. Then more than 40 countries became its participants. Over time, the number of countries ready to help Ukraine has increased.