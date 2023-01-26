The next meeting in the Ramstein format will take place on February 14

A new meeting of the coalition of partners of Ukraine in the Ramstein format will take place on February 14. This will be the ninth such meeting.

NATO reported this on January 26.

In parallel, on February 14-15, a meeting of defense ministers of NATO countries will be held under the chairmanship of the Secretary General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg.

Meetings in the Ramstein format are a series of diplomatic meetings of defense ministers of several dozen countries of the world, where they discuss Ukraineʼs needs for weapons and support for Ukraine after the end of the war. The meetings got their name from the place of the first meeting — at the U.S. Air Force base Ramstein in Germany.