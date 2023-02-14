The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the Russian offensive in three regions and shot down two enemy planes

Yesterday, February 13, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by Russian invaders in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The enemy lost two more planes and 740 soldiers killed.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians concentrated on the offensive in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions. There they suffer significant losses, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine strengthen their defenses.

Last day, units of servicemen of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Hryanikyvka district of the Kharkiv region.

The offensive actions of the Russians were stopped in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Kreminna, Kuzmine, Shipylivka and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region.

The enemy was repulsed near Fedorivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Vodyane, Maryinka, and Pobyeda in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian fighters also shot down two enemy planes — Su-24M and Su-25, and made 15 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post, seven areas of concentration of manpower, two REM stations, as well as the ammunition depot of the Russian occupiers.