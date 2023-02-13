Without Rosatom and diamonds. Poland is dissatisfied with the project of new sanctions against Russia

In Poland, the project of the tenth package of European Union sanctions against Russia is considered "below their expectations" because it does not include sanctions against Rosatom.
Andrzej Sados, Polandʼs ambassador to the European Union, said this, RMF FM reports.
In addition, European officials refused to include in the sanctions package a Polish proposal to exclude Gazprom from the UER system, which issues certificates for low carbon dioxide emissions. There is no ban on the import of Russian diamonds. Sados expressed his surprise at this, since Belgium, which had been the most resistant in this matter, had allegedly agreed to this ban.
Also, according to the ambassador, there are no restrictions on the forced adoption of Ukrainian children. On the other hand, the EU proposed sanctions against four Russian banks and a ban on the import of Russian rubber. The package also includes additional bans on the export of electronic components that Russia uses to manufacture weapons. The new sanctions are supposed to cost Russia €10 billion, but as one of the diplomats told RMF FM, the damage is calculated in 2021 prices, so it is greatly inflated.
- In the new package of sanctions, Ukraine insists on a full energy embargo, an extension of the oil embargo on the northern branch of the Druzhba gas pipeline, and a ban on the import of liquefied gas from Russia. In addition, Ukraine calls for the introduction of sanctions against Rosatom, the suspension of Russiaʼs rights in the IAEA, and a complete ban on Russian propaganda in EU countries.
- At the same time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that his country will block any EU sanctions against Russian nuclear energy.
- On February 13, it became known that the European Union presented preliminary plans for the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. They want to introduce restrictions against four more Russian banks. They also want to introduce a ban on the participation of Russian citizens in the boards of directors of critical infrastructure companies in the EU. Personal sanctions are also planned to be expanded — about 130 people and companies want to be added to the list. These are mainly Russian military personnel, collaborators, propagandists, as well as people and companies associated with Wagnerʼs PMC.