Without Rosatom and diamonds. Poland is dissatisfied with the project of new sanctions against Russia

In Poland, the project of the tenth package of European Union sanctions against Russia is considered "below their expectations" because it does not include sanctions against Rosatom.

Andrzej Sados, Polandʼs ambassador to the European Union, said this, RMF FM reports.

In addition, European officials refused to include in the sanctions package a Polish proposal to exclude Gazprom from the UER system, which issues certificates for low carbon dioxide emissions. There is no ban on the import of Russian diamonds. Sados expressed his surprise at this, since Belgium, which had been the most resistant in this matter, had allegedly agreed to this ban.

Also, according to the ambassador, there are no restrictions on the forced adoption of Ukrainian children. On the other hand, the EU proposed sanctions against four Russian banks and a ban on the import of Russian rubber. The package also includes additional bans on the export of electronic components that Russia uses to manufacture weapons. The new sanctions are supposed to cost Russia €10 billion, but as one of the diplomats told RMF FM, the damage is calculated in 2021 prices, so it is greatly inflated.