Politico: EU wants to impose sanctions on another Russian bank and expand import bans

The European Union (EU) presented preliminary plans for the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. They want to impose restrictions against four more Russian banks.
Politico writes about this with reference to sources.
The EU plans to introduce sanctions against four Russian banks, including Alfa Bank.
They also want to introduce a ban on the participation of Russian citizens in the boards of directors of critical infrastructure companies in the EU. Personal sanctions are also planned to be expanded — about 130 people and companies want to be added to the list. These are mainly Russian military personnel, collaborators, propagandists, as well as people and companies associated with the PMC "Wagner".
In addition, the EU plans to ban the purchase of Russian rubber and asphalt or bitumen (petroleum product). At the same time, Russia will be prohibited from selling to Russia trucks, other heavy vehicles, construction machines, pumps and other machines used in the construction sector. The package also includes additional bans on the export of electronic components that Russia can use to make weapons.
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called on the European Union to speed up work on a new package of sanctions against Russia and to direct it against its missile industry. Ukraine also insists on a full energy embargo, an extension of the oil embargo on the northern branch of the Druzhba gas pipeline, and a ban on the import of liquefied gas from Russia. In addition, Ukraine calls for the introduction of sanctions against Rosatom, the suspension of Russiaʼs rights in the IAEA, and a complete ban on Russian propaganda in EU countries.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that his country will block any European Union sanctions against Russian nuclear energy.