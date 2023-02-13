Politico: EU wants to impose sanctions on another Russian bank and expand import bans

The European Union (EU) presented preliminary plans for the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. They want to impose restrictions against four more Russian banks.

Politico writes about this with reference to sources.

The EU plans to introduce sanctions against four Russian banks, including Alfa Bank.

They also want to introduce a ban on the participation of Russian citizens in the boards of directors of critical infrastructure companies in the EU. Personal sanctions are also planned to be expanded — about 130 people and companies want to be added to the list. These are mainly Russian military personnel, collaborators, propagandists, as well as people and companies associated with the PMC "Wagner".

In addition, the EU plans to ban the purchase of Russian rubber and asphalt or bitumen (petroleum product). At the same time, Russia will be prohibited from selling to Russia trucks, other heavy vehicles, construction machines, pumps and other machines used in the construction sector. The package also includes additional bans on the export of electronic components that Russia can use to make weapons.