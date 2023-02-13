In Turkey, they rescued two girls and a woman who spent more than a week under the rubble

In Turkey, two women who spent more than a week there were rescued from the rubble.

In Hataya, they managed to rescue a woman named Naideh Umai, who was under the rubble for 177 hours. She was taken to the hospital. In the administrative center of Hatay — Antakʼi — rescuers freed a twelve-year-old girl who spent 182 hours under the rubble. It was also possible to save a 12-year-old boy who was under the rubble for 182 hours in this city, writes Anadolu.

Ukrainian rescuers said that during the search operations, they use Geophone sensory devices and telescopic cameras. Specialists are also assisted by specially trained service dogs.

Since the beginning of the work in Turkey, the search and rescue teams of the unified detachment of the State Emergency Service have examined 340 destroyed buildings and structures, dismantled 107 rubbles, and retrieved 26 bodies from under them.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Erdogan informed that as a result of the February 6 earthquakes, 31 643 people died in the country, and 158 165 people were injured. Thousands of search crews are using thermal imaging cameras and service dogs to search the remains of destroyed buildings for survivors. Despite this, the hope of finding people alive is diminishing, and the rescue mission is expected to end soon. The focus is now shifting to post-earthquake recovery, shelter, food and medical care for the victims.