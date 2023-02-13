A new offensive has already begun. The NATO Secretary General calls for the immediate transfer of weapons to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg informed that a new major Russian offensive in Ukraine has already begun. Due to this, the Alliance should urgently provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons before the Russian Federation seizes the initiative on the battlefield.

According to the Secretary General, "the reality is that we are already witnessing the beginning of a new Russian offensive."

"We donʼt see any signs that Putin is preparing for peace (...) We see that President Putin and Russia still want to control Ukraine. We see them sending more troops, more weapons, more capabilities," Stoltenberg noted.

He added that the Russians compensate for the lack of quality with quantity, so the West urgently needs to supply Ukraine with more weapons.

Stoltenberg assured that NATO will support Ukraine as long as necessary, and the allies are now participating in a "logistics race" with Russia.