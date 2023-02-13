There is no shortage in the energy system of Ukraine. What contributed to this?

As of the morning of February 13, electricity consumption in Ukraine is gradually increasing, but there is still no capacity deficit in the power system.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrenergo".

"The absence of a deficit is explained by the fact that after repairs, additional power units at several thermal power plants were included in the operation, the production of electricity in the power system increased, which fully covers consumption," the company explained.

Also, due to the flood, hydroelectric power plants work intensively, and the increase in daylight hours and clear weather favor generation from renewable energy sources. In addition, the import of electricity from Slovakia continues.

Thus, since there is no capacity deficit, consumption limits have not yet been brought to the regions. Measurements of actual consumption in the regions of Ukraine are carried out in accordance with the schedule.