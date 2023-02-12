The Air Force destroyed five drones that Russia used to attack southeastern Ukraine

In the evening of February 11, in the south-eastern direction, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four attack and one reconnaissance drone. The occupiers again attacked the critical infrastructure of Ukraine with barrage ammunition.

This is reported by the Air Force Command.

Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

In addition, in this direction, the defenders of the sky destroyed the Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV.