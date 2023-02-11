Der Spiegel: Next week, Germany will begin training the Ukrainian military on Leopard 2

Next week, Germany will begin training Ukrainian teams on the Leopard 2 battle tank.

This is reported by Der Spiegel.

According to the publication, over the past few days the Air Force has already transferred the first groups of Ukrainian soldiers from Poland to Germany. In the middle of next week, Leopard 2 training will begin at the Münster training ground in Lower Saxony, where Ukrainian units are already training on Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

The Bundeswehr is planning a kind of crash course for Ukrainian soldiers, some of whom came directly from the front line, from the city of Bakhmut. In just six to eight weeks, they must master the basics of operating the weapons complex and practice the interaction of Leopard 2 tanks and the Marder infantry fighting vehicle.

If all goes according to plan, the trained military should return to the front line in Ukraine with the Leopard 2 by the end of March.