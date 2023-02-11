Moldova condemned the violation of its airspace by a Russian missile

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, condemned the violation of the countryʼs airspace by Russian missiles headed for targets in Ukraine.

She noted that her countryʼs neutral status does not mean it should not build defenses to keep people safe.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhnyi, announced after the first wave of morning rocket fire that two Russian cruise missiles had crossed the airspace of Moldova and Romania. The Ministry of Defense of Romania did not confirm this information, but Ukraine insists that the Russian missile violated Romanian airspace.