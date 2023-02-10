Another provocation. Ukraine insists that the Russian missile violated Romanian airspace

Despite the denial of the Ministry of Defense of Romania, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ignat said that the Ukrainian radar system recorded the flight of a Russian missile in the sky over Romania and Moldova.

He said this in a comment to Babel.

"Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed Ukraineʼs border with Moldova and Romania in the direction of Chernivtsi. This is not the first time that Russia has resorted to such provocations. This already happened with Belarus, when a missile flew almost along the border line and we shot it down to make the threat to the Dobrotvir TPP impossible," he noted.

According to him, Moldova also initially denied the passage of missiles through its country, but later admitted it.

"There was a serious incident. Romania needs to deal with this before jumping to conclusions. We know one thing for sure: our data clearly indicate that the missile violated the airspace of the mentioned countries," Ignat added.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain Vadym Prystaiko added on the air of the national telethon that the NATO military command in Belgium will analyze this incident. According to Prystayko, it will not become a pretext for war, but NATOʼs reaction is definitely worth waiting for.