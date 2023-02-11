The Russians fired 106 missiles at Ukraine in a day

The day before, on February 10, the Russians launched 106 missiles over Ukraine. The enemy used 32 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 74 air and sea-based cruise missiles.

Air defense forces destroyed 61 air targets, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

In addition, the Russian occupiers carried out 59 airstrikes, 28 of them using Shahed-136 UAVs — 22 drones were shot down.

Also, the enemy launched more than 90 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The threat of strikes by the Russian Federation on civilian objects remains high throughout Ukraine.