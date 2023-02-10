Air defense forces shot down six Russian kamikaze drones in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense shot down six Russian kamikaze drones in southern Ukraine. One hit an energy facility.
Operative command South reported this on its Facebook page.
Two drones were shot down over the sea in Odesa region, three more — on approach to Mykolaiv region.
Also, one drone was shot down in the Kryvyi Rih direction, but another one hit an energy infrastructure facility.
- On the night of February 10, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine with Iranian drones and missiles (5 out of 7 drones and 5 out of 6 Calibers were shot down). In addition, at night, Russia fired up to 35 S-300 missiles over the Zaporizhzhia region, which cannot be destroyed in the air by means of air defense. In the morning, the attack on Ukraine continued with missiles.
- During these attacks, Russia damaged heat and hydro generation facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure in six regions. The most difficult situation is in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.