An acting mayor was appointed in Chernihiv. The elected mayor Atroshenko was suspended by the court

Chernihiv City Council has appointed an acting mayor. Oleksandr Lomako, the secretary of the city council, became the mayor

The press service of the Chernihiv City Council writes about this.

"I, like the vast majority of Chernihiv residents and all the deputies of the city council, was impressed by the decision of the Yavoriv and Lviv Courts of Appeal. They deprived our mayor of his powers. I consider this decision unfair to Chernihiv and the people of Chernihiv. I want to say that despite this, our team should work even more responsibly and devotedly," he said.

Lomako became a deputy of the Chernihiv City Council in 2020 from the Homeland party of the city mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko, but already in 2021 he headed the Chernihiv regional branch of the UDAR party of the Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klychko.