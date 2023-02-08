The Swedish Parliament has approved military aid to Ukraine, which will include CV90 infantry fighting vehicles

The Parliament of Sweden (Riksdag) decided to allocate 4.3 billion Swedish kroner ($406.7 million) in military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the parliament.

The package will include anti-tank weapons, demining equipment, NLAW light anti-tank missile systems, as well as Combat Vehicle 90 infantry fighting vehicles. This decision will take effect on February 13.

On January 19, the Swedish government officially announced that it would transfer Archer self-propelled artillery installations to Ukraine. The exact number has not yet been named. At the same time, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that his country plans to transfer approximately 50 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.