The Minister of Defense of Germany announced a summit of countries that plan to transfer tanks to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that next week a summit of countries planning to transfer their tanks to Ukraine would be held. Defense ministers of these countries will be present there.
TVN24 writes about it.
"We also have a joint project with Poland. Namely, we will supply Leopard 2A6, Poland — 2A4. And we agreed with our colleague Mariusz [Blaschak] that together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, we will meet next week and invite to this meeting those countries that will join the Leopard tank coalition," Pistorius said.
According to him, the tank coalition has not yet been finally formed.
"New countries will join us. The point is to gather as many countries as possible in this coalition," he explained.
- At the end of January, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission to other countries to do so. After that, it became known that European countries were preparing to transfer 80 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is enough to form two tank battalions. One battalion will be assembled from tanks provided by Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland. These will be Leopard 2A6 versions. The second battalion will be supplied with tanks from Poland and Norway version 2A4.
- On February 3, the German government approved the plans of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to sell 88 old Leopard 1 tanks to Kyiv. Later, they also gave permission to another company to supply 90 such tanks.