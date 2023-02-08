The Minister of Defense of Germany announced a summit of countries that plan to transfer tanks to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that next week a summit of countries planning to transfer their tanks to Ukraine would be held. Defense ministers of these countries will be present there.

TVN24 writes about it.

"We also have a joint project with Poland. Namely, we will supply Leopard 2A6, Poland — 2A4. And we agreed with our colleague Mariusz [Blaschak] that together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, we will meet next week and invite to this meeting those countries that will join the Leopard tank coalition," Pistorius said.

According to him, the tank coalition has not yet been finally formed.

"New countries will join us. The point is to gather as many countries as possible in this coalition," he explained.